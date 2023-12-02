Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $93,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 515,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,760,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $41.81 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.12.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

