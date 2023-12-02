Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.50% of Valvoline worth $93,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at $551,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Valvoline from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

