Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of OGE Energy worth $105,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

