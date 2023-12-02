Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 167,867 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,804,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $93,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,895,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

