Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 228,973 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of New York Times worth $102,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NYSE NYT opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.15. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

