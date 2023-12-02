Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 270,099 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of HF Sinclair worth $99,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1,228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in HF Sinclair by 79.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth about $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 70,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 8.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 70,589 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DINO stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DINO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

