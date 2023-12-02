Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,520 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.12% of Balchem worth $92,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Balchem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Balchem by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $124.94 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $110.74 and a one year high of $143.68. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average of $128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.398 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Balchem’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

