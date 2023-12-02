Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,265 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $104,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,467,742,000 after buying an additional 135,809,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,389,000 after buying an additional 278,780 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,826,000 after buying an additional 1,044,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,639,000 after buying an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 71,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $9,043,605.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,651,504.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 71,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $9,043,605.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,651,504.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,327 shares of company stock valued at $26,263,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.64. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $134.94.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

