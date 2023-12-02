Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133,046 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Casella Waste Systems worth $100,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,060.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.66, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.87. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CWST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

