Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 31,459 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,459 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.23% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $92,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 783,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $49,022,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,147,000 after acquiring an additional 345,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 263.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 256,584 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $124.86.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

