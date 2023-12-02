Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 317,631 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 317,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Trex worth $104,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Trex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Trex by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TREX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Trex Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $72.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.54. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.