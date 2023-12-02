Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 32.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 163,661 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 6.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 73,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 16.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0962 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 31.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

