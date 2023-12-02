Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Up 2.8 %

GPN opened at $119.75 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.