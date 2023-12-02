Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.53 Million Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of ICU Medical worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICUI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,472.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $883,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $152,203.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,472.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average of $142.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 0.69.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

