Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,562 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 428.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TTE stock opened at $67.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $165.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.8092 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

