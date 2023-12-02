Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,221 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158,740 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,609,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after buying an additional 54,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 201,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 3.37.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

