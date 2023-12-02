Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 16,402 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 253,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Infosys stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

