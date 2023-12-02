Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 780 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 10.2% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 61.1% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 16.9% during the first quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 67,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Vertical Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

