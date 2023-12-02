Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $8,813,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 671,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $2,844,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 622,664 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

