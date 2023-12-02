Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 117,696.2% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 588,481 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Valaris Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.61 and a beta of 1.20. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

