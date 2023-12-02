Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

