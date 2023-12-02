Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 107.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after buying an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,950,000 after buying an additional 389,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,091,000 after purchasing an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $485,095,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 643.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,551,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864,485 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.2 %

WY stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,346 shares of company stock worth $299,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

