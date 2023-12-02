Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GE opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.