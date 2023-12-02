Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Shares of TSCO opened at $210.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.82. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

