Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3,937.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

