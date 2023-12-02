Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,969 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 74.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,234,000 after purchasing an additional 268,877 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

KRC opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.76%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

