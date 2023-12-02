Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

