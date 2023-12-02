Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $98.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $217,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Miau sold 796,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $76,075,816.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,797,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $217,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,335.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,212,658 shares of company stock worth $115,797,923. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

