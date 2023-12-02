Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $111,690,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 473.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,072,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 2,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 444.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after buying an additional 577,214 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $159,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,155 shares of company stock worth $1,297,756. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

