Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.79% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 820.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

ECF stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

