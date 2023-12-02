Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.8 %

HRB opened at $46.25 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

