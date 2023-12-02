Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Textron by 11.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Textron by 28.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Textron by 77.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 76,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

