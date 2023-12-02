Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $1.83 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $392,938,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $142,667,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $136,564,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $106,931,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $102,867,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 4.2 %

FBIN stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

