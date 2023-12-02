Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBS. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

