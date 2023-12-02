Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,143 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $276.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.22. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $286.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

