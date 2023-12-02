Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.78% of BlackRock Income Trust worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

