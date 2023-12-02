Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ball by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Ball by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Performance

BALL opened at $56.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.