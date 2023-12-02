Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 1,696,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $97,583,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GPN shares. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.46.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.27. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

