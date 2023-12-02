Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,637 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,637 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 671,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $212,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $51.63 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,282 shares of company stock valued at $934,603 over the last 90 days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

