Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 326 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $176.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average of $171.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

