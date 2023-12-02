Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 53,938 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,938 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,220,000 after purchasing an additional 94,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,186,000 after acquiring an additional 143,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 425,269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,279,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OGN opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.66. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 147.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.91%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

