Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,641.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,577.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,519.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,797.63.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

