Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,679 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after acquiring an additional 499,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502 over the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.69. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

