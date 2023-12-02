HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,043 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 75,568 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HP were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock worth $389,444,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.