ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.26 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.21.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,255,479.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $2,764,857.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 874,819 shares of company stock worth $13,422,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 310,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

