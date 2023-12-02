ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.26 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.19.

ImmunoGen Stock Down 0.1 %

ImmunoGen stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,154.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 874,819 shares of company stock worth $13,422,760. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

