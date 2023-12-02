Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.23% of Insperity worth $101,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,650 shares in the company, valued at $55,643,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,886 shares of company stock worth $4,097,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

NSP stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.56.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

