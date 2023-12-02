International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 121.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF opened at $76.75 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

