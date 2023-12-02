Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,389 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0597 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

