iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

